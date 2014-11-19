MOSCOW Nov 19 The first McDonald's restaurant
in Moscow reopened on Wednesday after closing for nearly a three
months over health and safety violations that came as relations
between Russia and the United States fell to post-Soviet lows
due to the crisis in Ukraine.
McDonald's Corp's restaurant, which opened in 1990,
closed in late August in what became a string of closures
throughout Russia viewed broadly as a retaliation for Western
sanctions on Moscow for its role in Ukraine.
Many have reopened since, but according to the company,
there are still 200 inspections ongoing and four restaurants
outside Moscow remain closed.
The country's food safety agency, Rospotrebnadzor, said the
closures, which came after unexpected inspections, were not
related to the Russia standoff with the West.
A spokeswoman for McDonald's Russian operations, Svetlana
Polyakova, said the company has complied with Rospotrebnadzor's
demands.
"McDonald's continues to work normally," she said.
The company has 461 restaurants throughout Russia's vast
territory. This year, 45 new restaurants have opened and 25 more
are to open by year-end. The growth rate is to remain unchanged
next year, Polyakova said.
When the now-reopened McDonald's restaurant first opened in
central Moscow on Pushkin Square, it became an iconic symbol of
flourishing American capitalism during the fall of the Soviet
Union.
Long queues have since been typical and some people have
even had their wedding receptions there.
On Wednesday, the reception was more subdued, but those who
came to the reopening, said they had missed the place.
"When it was closed I was a bit upset to be honest," Sergei,
a Moscow resident, said. "I had to go to work with an empty bag
as I could not get anything in the morning."
Another resident, Valentina, said she was there when the
restaurant opened 24 years ago and she could not miss its
reopening now.
"When I come here I always ask what is the cheapest. They
say it's hamburgers. And I say, 'yes, that's what I like'."
