UPDATE 7-U.S. Congress passes short-term bill to avert government shutdown
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
MOSCOW, Sept 8 Russian private healthcare company MD Medical Group said on Monday its first-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 50 percent year-on-year to 969 million roubles ($26 million).
MDMG, which specialises in women's healthcare, added that its revenue was up 29 percent to $3.3 billion roubles due to the ramp-up of Lapino hospital outside Moscow and positive effect of clinics acquired in the first half of 2013.
The company did not specify its net profit for the period.
(1 US dollar = 37.0860 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
SAO PAULO, April 28 Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA reported on Friday a net profit of 183.5 million reais ($57.8 million), 81 percent below its earnings a year earlier when proceedings from some divestitures had boosted profits.