MOSCOW, June 29 Companies controlled by Mikhail
Gutseriyev, an owner of Russian oil producer Russneft, are in
talks to buy a stake in MDM Bank, one of Russia's
top 30 banks, a source familiar with the negotiations told
Reuters.
MDM Bank and BinBank, in which Gutseriyev also has a stake,
declined to comment.
Vedomosti newspaper, citing an unnamed source, had earlier
reported companies close to Gutseriyev may buy into a share
issue by MDM Bank, with rights to increase the stake in future.
MDM Bank then could be merged with BinBank, the paper added.
Gutseriyev is Russia's 38th richest man with an estimated
wealth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes magazine.
