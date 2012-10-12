MOSCOW Oct 12 Russian private healthcare
provider MD Medical Group said on Friday it had priced its
initial public offering at $12 per global depositary receipt
(GDR), raising $311 million assuming full exercise of an
over-allotment option.
The company, which floated GDRs in London, said its market
capitalisation will be around $900 million following the IPO,
with a free float expected at approximately 35 percent.
The statement confirmed earlier Reuters report that MD
Medical Group will sell shares at no less than $12 per GDR.
The offering included $150 million of new GDRs to raise
money to fund the expansion of the company's clinic and hospital
network, as well as existing shares being sold by its main
shareholder, MD Medical Holding Limited.