MOSCOW, April 8 Russian private healthcare company MD Medical Group said on Monday its 2012 net profit grew by 66 percent year-on-year to 1.54 billion roubles ($48.72 million).

The company's revenue grew by 40 percent last year to 4.1 billion roubles.

In October last year, MD Medical Group became the first Russian company in the sector to float, raising more than $300 million in a London IPO for expansion of its clinics chain and its shareholders.