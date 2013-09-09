MOSCOW, Sept 9 Russian private healthcare company MD Medical Group said on Monday its first-half net profit fell 66 percent, year-on-year, due to a hike in costs related to expansion.

MDMG reported a net profit of 250 million roubles ($7.50 million) for January-June, down from 728 million roubles in the same period of 2012 as its administrative expenses jumped by 173 percent mainly due to an increase in payroll.