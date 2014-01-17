* Ban follows detection of growth hormone Trenbolone in
By Polina Devitt and Colin Packham
MOSCOW/SYDNEY Jan 17 Russia is temporarily
banning the import of beef by-products from Australia, citing
the detection in shipments of a growth stimulant it prohibits
and throwing into doubt exports that brought in around A$10
million ($8.81 million) last year for Australia.
The ban will be imposed from Jan. 27 and was prompted by the
detection of the growth stimulant in several shipments, Russia's
Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service said in a
statement on Thursday. It was not immediately clear when the ban
will be reviewed.
"The suspension has been put in place following the
detection of residues of the hormonal growth promotant
Trenbolone in a small number of export consignments," a
spokesman for the Australian Department of Agriculture told
Reuters on Friday.
Most countries permit the use of Trenbolone but Russia and
the Commonwealth of Independent States prohibit their presence
in beef imports, analysts said.
Australia's agriculture department has reiterated Russia's
requirements to meat exporters and moved to strengthen its
certification requirements for products exported to Russia, the
spokesman said.
Russia imported 12,435 tonnes of beef offal from Australia
in the first 11 months of 2013, according to industry data,
worth A$10.5 million.
Industry body Meat and Livestock Australia said the Russian
market was worth about 10 percent of annual Australian beef
offal exports.
Trenbolone is approved for use in Canada and the United
States, according to the Canadian Cattlemen's Association, but
Canada has shipped virtually no beef to Russia since Russia last
year banned beef produced with the growth stimulant ractopamine.
The ban also affected U.S. beef.
"Just throw it on the pile of issues, things that Russia is
doing and not abiding by science, not abiding by (trade) rules,"
said John Masswohl, director of government and international
relations for the Canadian Cattlemen's Association.
Because of the Russian ban on U.S. beef, the use of
Trenbolone is a non-issue but could indirectly affect U.S. beef
sales efforts to other counties, said Livestock Marketing
Information director Jim Robb.
"Australia will likely need to redirect their exports in the
short term to other countries where the U.S. currently
competes," he said.
Australia is the world's third-largest beef exporter after
the United States and Brazil. More than 30 Australian firms are
currently allowed to supply beef and by-products to Russia.
Trenbolone has not been allowed for the purpose of enhancing
growth in animals in Brazil since 2011, a spokeswoman at
Brazil's agriculture ministry said.
Russia imported 1.1 million tonnes of red meat worth $4.5
billion in January-November 2013, according to official customs
data.
($1 = 1.1355 Australian dollars)
