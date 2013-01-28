MOSCOW Jan 28 A Russian food safety watchdog may restrict imports of chilled U.S. and Canadian beef and pork from Feb. 4 and frozen products by Feb. 11 if exporters do not certify them free of the feed additive ractopamine by those dates, a spokesman said on Monday.

Alexey Alexeyenko, the spokesman for Russia's Veterinary and Phyto-Sanitary Surveillance Service, said the VPSS warned regulators in both countries of tougher measures on ractopamine. Chilled and frozen products were addressed in separate letters, he said. (Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)