MOSCOW Nov 24 Moscow will tighten restrictions
on the transit of meat products across its territory from
Belarus to Kazakhstan and other countries following attempts to
sell banned imports in Russia, Russia's veterinary and
phytosanitary service (VPSS) said on Monday.
In August, Russia banned imports of fruit, vegetables, meat,
poultry, fish and dairy from the European Union and some other
countries in retaliation for Western sanctions over the crisis
in Ukraine.
The VPSS said it had discovered a smuggling channel under
which meat labelled as intended for transit from Belarus to
Kazakhstan was being sold in Russia.
The VPSS also said it had asked Belarus to stop certifying
such cargoes until the problem was resolved.
Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan have set up a free-trade zone
as part of their customs union, and Minsk has promised to
prevent banned foods from being shipped onward to Russia.
VPSS said that from Nov. 30 transit of products via Russia
to Kazakhstan and third countries would be allowed only from
checkpoints on the Russian side of the customs union border.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)