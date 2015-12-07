BRIEF-Cosi Inc emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Cosi Inc - new restructured entity is now owned by Milfam II L.P., AB Value Partners, LP, AB Value Management llc and Ab Opportunity Fund LLC
MOSCOW Dec 7 Russia's VTB bank has not yet decided whether to buy a stake in indebted steelmaker Mechel's Elga coal mine project together with Gazprombank, VTB's head Andrei Kostin said on Monday.
Kostin told journalists that VTB is waiting to hear whether state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) decides to finance the Elga project in Russia's far east.
Should VEB decide not to issue a credit line to Elga, VTB will most likely decide against buying the miner's shares, Kostin added.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Jack Stubbs)
May 11 INTERNATIONAL BANK OF AZERBAIJAN FILES PETITION FOR PROTECTION UNDER CHAPTER 15 OF U.S. BANKRUPTCY CODE -- COURT FILING BANK FILES WITH U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT IN MANHATTAN IN CONNECTION WITH AZERI RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDING