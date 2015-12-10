(Adds Sberbank comment, context)
MOSCOW Dec 10 Indebted Russian miner Mechel
said on Thursday it had called an extraordinary
general meeting (EGM) for March 4 when it expected shareholders
would be able to vote on debt restructuring deals with its
banks.
"We aim to reach final agreements with Sberbank before
sending out the materials for the EGM," a spokesman for the
miner added.
However Sberbank, one of Mechel's key creditors,
said in a statement it was still discussing debt restructuring
with Mechel and was yet to reach a final agreement.
Mechel, which employs over 60,000 people, had to ask its
lenders to delay debt repayments after Russia's economic
downturn and a decline in coal and steel prices put an end to
its strategy of borrowing heavily to finance large investments.
Mechel said it had called the EGM to vote on deals between
the company and VTB, Gazprombank, Sberbank and a
banking syndicate. The company plans to start distributing
materials for the EGM from Feb. 4.
News of the EGM briefly sent Mechel shares up 4 percent.
(Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing
by Katya Golubkova and Alexander Winning; Editing by Mark
Potter)