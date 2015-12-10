(Adds Sberbank comment, context)

MOSCOW Dec 10 Indebted Russian miner Mechel said on Thursday it had called an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) for March 4 when it expected shareholders would be able to vote on debt restructuring deals with its banks.

"We aim to reach final agreements with Sberbank before sending out the materials for the EGM," a spokesman for the miner added.

However Sberbank, one of Mechel's key creditors, said in a statement it was still discussing debt restructuring with Mechel and was yet to reach a final agreement.

Mechel, which employs over 60,000 people, had to ask its lenders to delay debt repayments after Russia's economic downturn and a decline in coal and steel prices put an end to its strategy of borrowing heavily to finance large investments.

Mechel said it had called the EGM to vote on deals between the company and VTB, Gazprombank, Sberbank and a banking syndicate. The company plans to start distributing materials for the EGM from Feb. 4.

News of the EGM briefly sent Mechel shares up 4 percent.