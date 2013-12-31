MOSCOW Dec 31 Loss-making Russian coal miner
and steelmaker Mechel has appointed Oleg
Korzhov, its senior vice-president for economics and management,
as chief executive replacing Evgeny Mikhel, who had been CEO
since 2010.
In a statement on Tuesday, Mechel said Mikhel had left the
company. The company had already said its board would meet to
consider Mikhel's early resignation.
The departure comes after Mechel reported a net loss of $2.2
billion in the first nine months of 2013. Its net debt was $9.4
billion including financial leases as of Dec. 6.
Alongside other Russian steelmakers, Mechel - controlled by
billionaire Igor Zyuzin - invested heavily in expansion before
the 2008 financial crisis hit demand, forcing it to borrow to
support itself.
Mechel finished the bulk of a debt restructuring programme
in December and plans to raise around $1 billion from the sale
of assets in 2014 to offset the $2 billion debt it has to repay
next year.