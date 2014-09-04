MOSCOW, Sept 4 Russian Railways may get 70
billion roubles ($2 billion) from the country's National Wealth
Fund to buy a rail link belonging to miner Mechel,
Railways CEO Vladimir Yakunin was quoted as saying by Itar-Tass
news agency on Thursday.
He said the deal would allow the state to help indebted
Mechel, which has been struggling to get a deal to cover $2.7
billion in loans it has to repay next year.
In March, Russian media reported that Mechel and state-owned
Russian Railways (RZhD) were discussing the sale of the 321-km
line to the miner's Elga project for up to 70 billion
roubles.
(1 US dollar = 36.8600 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)