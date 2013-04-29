(Adds details, quote, context)
MOSCOW, April 29 Russian steel group Mechel
signed several loan agreements with
Gazprombank totalling $1 billion, the company said on Monday.
The New York-listed coal, iron ore and steel group, one of
Russia's largest, has cut investments and put non-core assets on
the market to service more than $9 billion in debt it amassed in
a dash for growth before the 2008 financial crisis.
"Opening these credit lines will not increase our company's
leverage while significantly decreasing the pressure on our
liquidity this year," Chief Financial Officer Stanislav
Ploschenko said in a statement.
Mechel hopes that the deal will enable it to improve its
debt structure by extending the loan repayment periods.
Mechel has backed off from selling up to 25 percent of its
mining division because of weak market conditions, sources with
knowledge of the matter said last week.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Douglas Busvine)