BRIEF-Century Properties Group says 2016 total revenues 7.38 bln Pesos versus 10.38 bln Pesos
* 2016 total revenues 7.38 billion pesos versus 10.38 billion pesos; 2016 net income 726.93 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Oct 14 Indebted Russian miner Mechel said on Tuesday it had reached a preliminary agreement with Gazprombank to postpone redemption of the main part of of its debt to the bank until next year.
Mechel, a coal and steel producer, has been in negotiation with creditors over restructuring its $8.65 billion net debt. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)
* 2016 total revenues 7.38 billion pesos versus 10.38 billion pesos; 2016 net income 726.93 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, April 17 A South Korean pension fund on Monday accepted a debt-to-equity swap proposal for bondholders of troubled Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering , greenlighting the country's latest plan to bail out the world's largest shipbuilder.