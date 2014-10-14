(Adds detail)
MOSCOW Oct 14 Indebted Russian miner Mechel
has reached a preliminary agreement with Gazprombank
to postpone redemption of the main part of its debt to the bank
until next year, it said on Tuesday, easing possible bankruptcy
worries.
The coal and steel producer has been in negotiations with
creditors over restructuring its $8.65 billion net debt, two
thirds of which are held by Russian banks Gazprombank, VTB
and Sberbank.
Mechel's chief financial officer, Andrey Slivchenko, told a
conferece call on Tuesday that the preliminary agreement was
reached to postone until 2015 the payment of $170 million that
was due this year.
Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said last month
that bankruptcy was the most likely scenario for Mechel.
Earlier on Tuesday Mechel said it has narrowed its
first-half net loss to $648 million, compared with a $2.1
billion loss in the same period last year.
(Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; writing by Vladimir
Soldatkin; Editing by Jason Bush and David Goodman)