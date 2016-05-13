MOSCOW May 13 Russian coal and steel producer
Mechel said on Friday it hoped to achieve a quorum of
50 percent of its minority shareholders' votes to approve a
debt-restructuring deal despite the stake reduction of tycoon
Igor Zyuzin.
Zyuzin and his family reduced their stake in the mining
company to 55.04 percent from 67.42 percent, the businessman
said in a regulatory disclosure on Thursday.
Mechel also said fines and charges on its debt pile amounted
to around 20 billion roubles ($307.06 million) in 2015.
($1 = 65.1332 roubles)
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Lidia Kelly)