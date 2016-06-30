BRIEF-Berendsen says Elis' revised proposal significantly undervalues co
* Berendsen - confirms that it has, together with its advisers, carefully reviewed preliminary and conditional proposal made by ELIS on 16 may 2017
MOSCOW, June 30 The net debt of Russian steel and coal producer Mechel after the sale of its stake in the Elga coal project is around 400 billion roubles ($6.25 billion), Mechel head Oleg Korzhov told a shareholders' meeting on Thursday.
Mechel also hopes to sign a new debt agreement with VTB bank in July and to agree on $1 billion debt restructuring with a syndicate of banks in the nearest time, he added. ($1 = 64.0146 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)
LONDON, May 18 Specialist annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 13 percent rise in first-quarter new business sales on Thursday, lifted by strong sales of group annuities to companies, sending its shares higher.