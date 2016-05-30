MOSCOW May 30 Indebted Russian coal and steel producer Mechel said on Monday that its shareholders had approved a series of debt restructuring deals.

Mechel reached agreements in principle to restructure $5.1 billion of debt with creditors including Russian lenders Sberbank, Gazprombank and VTB in February, but it had since struggled to get approval from shareholders.

"We are very grateful to our minority shareholders who voted in favor of Mechel's debt restructuring," Mechel's Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov was quoted as saying in a statement. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)