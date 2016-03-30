MOSCOW, March 30 Indebted Russian coal and steel
producer Mechel will hold a shareholders' vote in
absentia on its debt restructuring on May 26, the company said
in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
It said the record date for shareholders eligible for voting
is set for April 7.
During previous shareholders meeting, the company failed to
get a quorum of 50 percent of its minority shareholders' votes
to approve its debt restructuring on March 4.
The shareholders were discussing its two-year-long
restructuring process with Sberbank, Gazprombank, VTB
and a consortium of international lenders.
Last month, Mechel announced that it has reached an
agreement on terms of restructuring of 80 percent of the debt.
Mechel's controlling shareholder Igor Zyuzin and his family
were not allowed to vote in this meeting. Mechel's net debt was
at $6.5 billion at the end of September.
(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Vladimir
Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)