MOSCOW, March 4 Indebted Russian miner Mechel is in talks to sell part of its Elga coal project to creditor Gazprombank and plans to complete the deal by the end of this quarter, Mechel Chief Executive Oleg Korzhov told journalists on Friday. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)