BRIEF-Videocon Industries says classification of co's loan as NPA by Dena Bank hurt co's stock price
* Videocon industries clarifies on news item, "Videocon hits 20 pct lower circuit for the second session on loan repayment worries"
MOSCOW, April 4 Indebted Russian miner Mechel said on Monday it had offered Gazprombank an option to buy a 49 percent stake in its Elga coal project for 34.3 billion roubles ($504 million) by June 30.
The money raised will be used to repay debts to Russian lender Sberbank, Mechel said. Gazprombank will have the option to sell its Elga stake back to Mechel within three years after a five-year tenure.
($1 = 68.0800 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Jack Stubbs; editing by Polina Devitt)
* Videocon industries clarifies on news item, "Videocon hits 20 pct lower circuit for the second session on loan repayment worries"
BRUSSELS, May 23 Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expressed some confidence on Tuesday that Greece's international creditors would overcome their differences and agree in three weeks on a deal that would release more loans to Athens.