MOSCOW Oct 1 Russia's Gazprombank does not rule out filing a lawsuit against debt-laden coal and steel producer Mechel, Interfax news agency quoted the lender's head, Andrei Akimov, as saying on Wednesday.

Mechel wants its main creditor banks - VTB, Sberbank and Gazprombank - to restructure its debt.

"I don't rule out (a lawsuit), it remains to be seen how the situation develops," Akimov was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)