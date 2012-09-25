Britain's FTSE steps warily into election week, travel stocks fall
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday.
MOSCOW, Sept 25 Russia's New-York-listed steel and coal miner Mechel may sell a minority stake in its mining division, Mechel Mining OAO, to a strategic partner, the company said on Tuesday.
"In order to speed up implementation of the mining division's priority project - development of the Elga coal deposit - the Board of Directors... recommended evaluating the possibility of a potential divestment of a minority stake in Mechel Mining OAO to a strategic partner," the company said.
It added that the stake should not exceed 25 percent. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)
June 5 Canada's Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd said on Monday it had agreed to buy a precious metals portfolio from U.S. private equity firm Orion Mine Finance Group for C$1.13 billion ($839.40 million), sending its shares up 10 percent.