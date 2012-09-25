MOSCOW, Sept 25 Russia's New-York-listed steel and coal miner Mechel may sell a minority stake in its mining division, Mechel Mining OAO, to a strategic partner, the company said on Tuesday.

"In order to speed up implementation of the mining division's priority project - development of the Elga coal deposit - the Board of Directors... recommended evaluating the possibility of a potential divestment of a minority stake in Mechel Mining OAO to a strategic partner," the company said.

It added that the stake should not exceed 25 percent. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)