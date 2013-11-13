China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
MOSCOW Nov 13 Debt-laden Russian coking coal miner Mechel said on Wednesday debt talks with its creditor banks were progressing well and that speculation was behind a slump of more than 40 percent in its share price.
Shares in the coal-to-steel group Mechel fell 41 percent in Moscow on what traders said were concerns over the company's ability to sustain its $9 billion debt load.
"Discussions with banks over covenant holidays and debt restructuring are going well, we expect them to be concluded by the end of November," Mechel said in an emailed statement.
"There are no negative events at the company. The fall in Mechel's share price...is purely speculative."
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)