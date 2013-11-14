BRIEF-Omnitracs says leads $60 mln series B funding round for Peloton Technology
* Omnitracs leads series B funding round for Peloton Technology
MOSCOW Nov 14 Russia's central bank said on Thursday that bonds issued by mining group Mechel would be zero-rated as collateral, effectively ruling out their use in refinancing operations.
In a one-line statement, the central bank said that a coefficient applying to Mechel's bonds as collateral would be zero with immediate effect. Mechel had no immediate comment.
* Thai Airways, lessee of two of co's B787S requested permission to modify aircraft