MOSCOW Aug 31 Russian miner Mechel has signed a debt-restructuring deal worth $1.4 billion and 33.7 billion roubles ($506.38 million) with its largest creditor, Gazprombank, the company said on Monday.

Mechel, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, has been in discussions for months with its main lenders, including VTB , Sberbank and Gazprombank, over restructuring $7 billion of debt.

"The loan agreements set the grace period on the body of the loan until April 2017 with repayment to be made in monthly instalments until April 2020," Mechel said in a statement.

"Interest payments exceeding 8.75 percent will be capitalized," it said, adding that the agreement was subject to approval by Mechel's board of directors and a meeting of its shareholders.

Mechel's shares on the Moscow exchange rose more than 6 percent to 68.67 roubles after the deal was announced.

Gazprombank first reported it had reached a preliminary agreement with the indebted miner, which employs 72,000 people, in June.

