* Sells Kazakh, Russian chrome ore, ferrochrome assets to
Yildirim
* Moscow shares up 5 pct at 1240 GMT
(Adds detail, context, share price)
MOSCOW Aug 1 Russian coal miner Mechel
is selling its ferroalloy assets to Turkey's Yildirim
Group for $425 million and will use the proceeds to shrink its
debt of more than $9 billion as well as invest in core projects,
it said.
The coal, iron ore and steel group, one of Russia's largest,
has cut investments and put non-core assets on the market to
service the billions in debt it amassed in a dash for growth
before the 2008 financial crisis.
"The funds our company will get from this deal will help the
company to deleverage and continue to finance its priority
development projects," Mechel's Chief Executive Evgeny Mikhel
said in a statement on Thursday.
The company's key project is the Elga field in Siberia, one
of the world's largest coking coal reserves, where development
has for decades been blighted by inadequate transport links.
The company needs funding before it can proceed.
The assets Mechel is selling to Yildirim Group, Turkey's
biggest chrome ore producer, include its Kazakh mining plant
with probable chrome ore reserves of 20 million tonnes and its
Tikhvin plant in Russia, which produces 120,000 tonnes of
ferrochrome per year.
Mechel's Moscow-listed shares, which have lost around 90
percent in value since their peak in early 2011, were top of the
index at 1240 GMT, trading up 5.1 percent. The New York market,
where Mechel is also listed, had yet to open.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Anthony Barker)