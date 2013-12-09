MOSCOW Dec 9 Debt-laden Russian miner Mechel said on Monday it had reached agreement with the state's largest lender Sberbank regarding covenant holidays on credit lines of $1.4 billion until the end of 2014.

The coal-to-steel group is saddled with debts of $9.6 billion. Last week it reached agreement with another state bank VTB on covenant holidays on credit lines of $1.8 billion. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Megan Davies)