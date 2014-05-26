MOSCOW May 26 A group of creditor banks of
indebted Russian coalminer and steelmaker Mechel may
seek the removal of co-owner and chairman Igor Zyuzin and take
control of the firm, business daily Vedomosti reported on
Monday.
Zyuzin is a controlling shareholder in Mechel, has been hit
by weak prices for its products, forcing it to sell loss-making
assets and to negotiate delayed debt repayment with creditors.
Replacing the management with bank representatives so the
creditors have full control of Mechel's operations is one option
being discussed by creditor committees, Vedomosti quoted a
source with one of the banks as saying.
Under a second scenario creditors would take control of the
business through a debt-for-equity deal and then sell assets,
the source said.
A spokesman for Mechel said the company was communicating
with creditors regarding its financial stabilisation but was not
discussing the options described in the Vedomosti report.
Mechel currently has a net debt of $8.6 billion. Its biggest
creditors were Gazprombank, VTB and Sberbank
as of April 10.
