* Sberbank move follows VTB lawsuit against Mechel
* VTB says it will drop lawsuit if payment agreement reached
* Kremlin aide said compromise was closer than ever
By Svetlana Burmistrova and Alexander Winning
MOSCOW, Oct 1 State-run Russian lender Sberbank
filed a lawsuit against debt-laden Mechel on
Wednesday, erasing earlier gains in the coal and steel
producer's shares.
The bank is the second creditor to take legal action against
Mechel after months of talks on ways to help the loss-making
miner to pay off at least some of its $8.6 billion in debt.
The database of a Moscow court showed the filing had been
lodged but did not disclose further details. The Itar-Tass news
agency said the lawsuit demanded the repayment of 1.5 billion
roubles ($38 million), citing an unnamed source.
Sberbank declined to comment and Mechel said it had yet to
receive notice of the lawsuit.
Shares in Mechel were up 1.9 percent at the market close in
Moscow, having lost most of an earlier 18 percent gain when
another major lender, VTB Bank, said it would drop its
lawsuit against Mechel if a debt agreement could be reached.
"We have failed to agree so far; (if we) agree we will
withdraw our lawsuits from the court," Andrei Kostin, the head
of VTB, told reporters on the sidelines of a VTB Capital
conference in Moscow. VTB filed its 3 billion rouble lawsuit
against Mechel last week.
Russian officials have been looking at ways of helping
Mechel, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, for months and
have proposed several schemes, including a plan to convert part
of the company's debt into shares.
A senior Kremlin aide, Andrei Belousov, said on Monday that
Mechel was closer than ever to reaching a compromise with
creditors, though news agency Interfax reported on Wednesday
that Mechel's other major creditor, Gazprombank, has
not ruled out legal action in future.
(1 US dollar = 39.6440 Russian rouble)
