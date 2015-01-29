MOSCOW Jan 29 Indebted Russian coal and steel producer Mechel will be included in a list of companies that will receive state support as part of anti-crisis measures, Russia's industry minister told reporters on Thursday.

The government is drawing up a list of core companies which will receive state guarantees for their loans. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Svetlana Burmistrova, Writing by Polina Devitt, Editing by Timothy Heritage)