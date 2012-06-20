As residents protest, steelmakers eye sales from new Moscow homes
* Moscow to build 20 mln square metres of new residential space
MOSCOW, June 20 Russian steel and coal miner Mechel said on Wednesday its first quarter net profit declined 29 percent on the year to $218 million, as steel and coal prices on the global market remained volatile.
Analysts forecast the company to report a net profit of $127 million, down from a year-earlier net of $309 million on the back of sluggish coal market.
The company said its revenue rose to $3 billion from $2.93 billion a year ago.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped to $463 million from $567 million a year ago.
Mechel's debt, which stood at $9.9 billion at the end of last year decreased to $9.6 billion as of March 31. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Moscow to build 20 mln square metres of new residential space
TORONTO, June 8 Canada's main stock index was slightly higher in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by falling gold mining stocks while energy and banking shares gained and Valeant jumped on news of an asset sale.