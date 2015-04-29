MOSCOW, April 29 Indebted Russian steel and coal producer Mechel has reached an "acceptable solution" to a debt dispute with creditor Gazprombank, Russia's Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday.

"With Gazprombank Mechel has found an acceptable solution," Manturov said. "We believe that the company should be kept in its current format."

Manturov said discussions were ongoing between VTB Bank and Mechel and that there were some hitches in debt talks with Sberbank.