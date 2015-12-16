BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
MOSCOW Dec 16 Russian coal and steel producer Mechel said on Wednesday its third-quarter crude steel output rose 5 percent, while coal production was flat compared with the previous quarter.
Mechel, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, said steel output reached 1.1 million tonnes, while coal production was at 6.0 million tonnes. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.