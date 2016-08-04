MOSCOW Aug 4 Russian coal and steel producer Mechel said on Thursday its second-quarter steel output rose 2 percent, while coal production rose 4 percent compared with the previous quarter.

Mechel, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, said steel output reached 1.1 million tonnes, while coal production was at 5.9 million tonnes. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)