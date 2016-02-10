Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
MOSCOW Feb 10 The Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant (ChMK), a unit of Russia's debt-ridden steel maker Mechel , has signed loan agreements with Sberbank worth 82.6 billion roubles ($1 billion), it said in a disclosure statement.
($1 = 78.9400 roubles) (Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
