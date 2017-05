MOSCOW, June 23 Russian coal and steel producer Mechel said on Tuesday its crude steel output rose 7 percent, while coal production fell 1 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2015.

Mechel, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, said steel output reached 1.1 million tonnes but coal production slipped to 5.5 million tonnes. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Svetlana Burmistrova; editing by Elizabeth Piper)