MOSCOW May 31 Russian metals and mining giant Mechel said on Wednesday its crude steel output increased 8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 1.1 million tonnes.

Coal output and sales of coking coal concentrate both fell 10 percent compared to the same period last year, to 5.2 million tonnes and 2 million tonnes respectively, the company said. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by Polina Devitt)