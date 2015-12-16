MOSCOW Dec 16 Indebted Russian steel and coal producer Mechel said on Wednesday it had entered a "finishing line" on its debt deal with Sberbank.

Mechel, which employs over 60,000 people, had to ask its lenders to delay debt repayments after Russia's economic downturn and a decline in coal and steel prices put an end to its strategy of borrowing heavily to finance large investments.

A Mechel official also said during a conference call that the company planned to produce 25 million tonnes of coal and 4 million tonnes of steel and rolled products in 2016.

