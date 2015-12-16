BRIEF-First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.
MOSCOW Dec 16 Indebted Russian steel and coal producer Mechel said on Wednesday it had entered a "finishing line" on its debt deal with Sberbank.
Mechel, which employs over 60,000 people, had to ask its lenders to delay debt repayments after Russia's economic downturn and a decline in coal and steel prices put an end to its strategy of borrowing heavily to finance large investments.
A Mechel official also said during a conference call that the company planned to produce 25 million tonnes of coal and 4 million tonnes of steel and rolled products in 2016.
(Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova and Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp provides update on qualifying transaction