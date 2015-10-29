MOSCOW Oct 29 A chairman of Russian bank Gazprombank said on Thursday that indebted miner Mechel had agreed debt restructuring terms with three of its key creditors and that the deals were in the final stages.

Andrey Akimov also told Reuters that Gazprombank did not plan to buy Mechel's debt to Sberbank and that Mechel had received "a breather" for two years. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)