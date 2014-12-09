Santander announces guidance for PNC5 AT1 euro at 6.75% area
LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - Santander has drawn more than €1bn in orders for its perpetual non call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a lead.
MOSCOW Dec 9 Indebted Russian miner Mechel widened its net loss in the third quarter to $575 million from a net loss of $63 million in the previous quarter, the company said on Tuesday.
Mechel, a coal and steel producer, also said its net debt was down 9 percent, quarter-on-quarter, to $7.8 billion due to a partial redemption of its bonds and the rouble weakening.
Its nine-month net loss narrowed to $1.2 billion from $2.2 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin and Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)
LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - Santander has drawn more than €1bn in orders for its perpetual non call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a lead.
BAKU, April 18 Azerbaijan's state oil fund SOFAZ said on Tuesday its assets stood at $33.2 billion at the end of the first quarter, a slight increase from $33.147 billion seen three months earlier. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)