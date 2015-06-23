(Adds details, quotes, context)

MOSCOW, June 23 Rouble weakness allowed indebted coal miner Mechel to narrow a first-quarter net loss and reach debt restructuring agreements with the two out of three major creditors, the company said on Tuesday.

Controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, Mechel has reached restructuring agreements with VTB bank and Gazprombank after months of discussions. It is still in talks with the final lender, Sberbank.

Along with other large exporters, Mechel with a net debt of $6.6 billion has been supported by a weakening in the rouble caused by lower oil prices and Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.

"The weakness of Russia's national currency helped to improve company performance," Mechel chief executive Oleg Korzhov said in a statement.

"Operating income which increased dramatically enabled us to overcome our liquidity crisis and reach restructuring agreements with our major creditors," he added. "We continue talks with Sberbank and intend to reach a compromise."

Sberbank is in discussions over selling Mechel's debt with two different parties, the bank said last week.

Mechel also said on Tuesday that its results would improve throughout the year if the rouble remains around its current rate. The weaker rouble makes products of Russian exporters more competitive on dollar-denominated global markets.

Mechel narrowed its net loss in the first quarter to $273 million from a net loss of $585 million a year ago. Its revenue was down 34 percent at $1.1 billion, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped by 145 percent to $211 million.

The company added that it was expecting currently weak coal prices to start to recover in the final quarter of 2015 and did not plan to decrease production.

Its first-quarter steel output rose 7 percent, while coal production fell 1 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Svetlana Burmistrova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)