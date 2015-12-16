BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
MOSCOW Dec 16 Indebted Russian steel and coal producer Mechel said on Wednesday its third-quarter net loss totalled $773 million after $34 million net profit in the previous quarter.
"The significant net loss of $773 million in the third quarter was 99 percent due to currency rate differences," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.