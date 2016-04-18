UPDATE 2-Euro zone ministers eye Greek debt deal with IMF, new loans decision in June
* Euro zone not ready to disburse new loans to Greece (Recasts with final news conference)
MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's indebted coal and steel producer Mechel said on Monday it had signed a debt restructuring deal with Sberbank, Russia's largest lender, totalling 30 billion roubles ($446.26 million) and $427 million.
Mechel's subsidiaries have already reached a settlement with Sberbank on restructuring of 13 billion roubles and $427 million, while the settlement regarding the debt of its Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant for 17 billion roubles is due to be completed shortly, Mechel said in a statement.
($1 = 67.2250 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin and Jack Stubbs; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
