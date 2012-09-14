MOSCOW, Sept 14 Russia's New-York-listed steel and coal miner Mechel is looking to sell a 25 percent stake in its East Siberian Elga coal deposit to South-East Asian investors, two sources familiar with the discussions said on Friday.

"They are in active talks with companies from South-East Asia (including) Japan, China and South Korea," one of the sources told Reuters.

"They could either sell a stake (in it) or (sign) a stake agreement, (which will bind) the company to sell its products at a fixed price in exchange for receiving a credit line."

Mechel's spokeswoman declined to comment. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Alexei Anishchuk; editing by Megan Davies)