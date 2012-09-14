(Adds quotes, context, background)

By Polina Devitt and Alexei Anishchuk

MOSCOW, Sept 14 Russia's New-York-listed steel and coal miner Mechel is looking to sell a 25 percent stake in its East Siberian Elga coal deposit to South-East Asian investors, two sources familiar with the discussions said on Friday.

Mechel bought Elga coal deposit with proven reserves of 2.2 billion tonnes in 2008. Yakutugol, a subsidiary of Mechel-Mining, holds a licence to develop Elga. Mechel planned to invest a total of $2.87 billion in Elga until 2014.

Mechel-Mining has been planning an IPO since 2008, but it has been postponed due to sluggish market conditions.

"They are in active talks with companies from South-East Asia (including) Japan, China and South Korea," one of the sources told Reuters.

"They could either sell a stake (in it) or (sign) a stake agreement, (which will bind) the company to sell its products at a fixed price in exchange for receiving a credit line."

Mechel's spokeswoman declined to comment.

Mechel has been actively partnering with companies from Southeast Asia, with South-Korea's Posco steel-making giant being one of the biggest consumers of Mechel's coking coal.

Last week Mechel's chairman Igor Zyuzin met with POSCO CEO Chung Joon-Yang at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vladivostok to discuss "expanding mutual cooperation for implementation of joint projects in the steel industry, mining and logistics", according to the statement on the company's website.

POSCO could not be immediately reached for comment.

DEBT BURDEN

Mechel reported a first half net profit of $208 in the first quarter of 2012, down from $309 million a year ago, its mining operations hit by weaker demand and lower prices.

Mechel heavily invested in the Elga coal deposit starting in 2008. Its debt stood at $9.6 billion as of March 31 and still remains a major concern for investors.

Another source familiar with the deal said Mechel saw a possible sale of an Elga stake as a way to pay down debts.

"At this stage they are looking for interested parties," said another source familiar with the talks. "It would be interesting to see who would agree to buy this 25 percent."

In April, Mechel said that it had reached an agreement with lenders to renegotiate debt covenants on its loans, but did not provide the details.

Mechel's shares were up 11.47 percent outperforming a broader MICEX index which was up 4.01 percent at 1257 GMT. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Alexei Anishchuk, additional reporting by Andrei Kuzmin, Editing by Megan Davies)