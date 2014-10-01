MOSCOW Oct 1 The Moscow Exchange restricted trading in preferred shares of coal and steel producer Mechel after they rose more than 30 percent in trading on Wednesday.

Shares jumped after Andrei Kostin, the head of Russia's VTB Bank, said the lender was "not afraid" of investing in Mechel. (Reporting by Zlata Garasyuta,; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)