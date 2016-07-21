UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
MOSCOW, July 21 Russian coal and steel producer Mechel said on Thursday the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic had taken under its control the Donetsk Electrometallurgical Factory and had introduced a temporary administration there.
The factory was owned by Mechel, which said there now existed a risk that it could lose control over the plant for an unspecified period of time.
Mechel said in a statement it was conducting a review of events and would take legal action if necessary. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
TAIPEI, May 19 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of the weekend amid uncertainties surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump after reports he tried to influence a federal investigation. Foreign investors were net sellers of local equities for the first time in two weeks on Thursday, even as Wall Street bounced back overnight from its worst sell-off in more than eight months. The choppiness came following the appointment of former F