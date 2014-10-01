MOSCOW Oct 1 Andrei Kostin, the head of VTB Bank, one of Russia's largest, said on Wednesday the lender was "not afraid" of investing into debt-laden coal and steel producer Mechel.

He also said he was sure that Russian banks would find the necessary funds to service Mechel's $1 billion borrowed from a syndicate of Western banks.

Mechel's shares were up 15 percent in early trade after the comments. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)